I-95 northbound lanes reopen after driver killed, passenger injured in drive-by shooting: police
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- All northbound lanes of I-95 have reopened in Upper Chichester Township Saturday morning after two men were found shot inside a car on the highway, Pennsylvania State Police say.
One man was killed and another was wounded in what police are calling a drive-by shooting.
Police were called to the scene around 1:22 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side near mile marker 2 - not far from Route 452.
When state troopers arrived on the scene, they found the driver, a 41-year-old Brookhaven man, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another man in the vehicle, a 42-year-old Chester resident, was shot multiple times but police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.
Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours as police investigated the shooting.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle.
Traffic cameras and the @511PAStatewide account on X showed traffic was moving again.
We're awaiting further information on what led to the shooting and whether police are searching for a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K in Media at 484-840-1000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
for more features.