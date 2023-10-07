I-95 northbound lanes reopen after driver killed, passenger injured in drive-by shooting: police

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- All northbound lanes of I-95 have reopened in Upper Chichester Township Saturday morning after two men were found shot inside a car on the highway, Pennsylvania State Police say.

One man was killed and another was wounded in what police are calling a drive-by shooting.

Police were called to the scene around 1:22 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side near mile marker 2 - not far from Route 452.

A 41-year-old Brookhaven man was killed and a 42-year-old Chester man injured in a drive-by shooting on I-95 N. in Upper Chichester, Delaware County this morning, according to @PAStatePolice. Surviving victim was taken to hospital. Police are searching for the killer. #breaking — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) October 7, 2023

When state troopers arrived on the scene, they found the driver, a 41-year-old Brookhaven man, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Another man in the vehicle, a 42-year-old Chester resident, was shot multiple times but police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours as police investigated the shooting.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle.

CLEARED: Police activity on I-95 northbound between Exit 2 - PA 452/Market St and Exit 3 - Highland Ave. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) October 7, 2023

Traffic cameras and the @511PAStatewide account on X showed traffic was moving again.

We're awaiting further information on what led to the shooting and whether police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K in Media at 484-840-1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.