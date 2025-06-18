Philly native, Harlem Globetrotter Darnell Artis named head coach of Gwynedd Mercy men's basketball

A Philadelphia native and Harlem Globetrotter is headed back to his alma mater, Gwynedd Mercy University.

Darnell Artis will be the next coach of the Gwynedd Mercy Griffins men's basketball team, the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, school announced Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 25: Darnell "Speedy" Artis #43 of the Harlem Globetrotters poses before taking a shot from the stands during warmups before the team's exhibition game against the Washington Generals at the Orleans Arena on August 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After playing a few seasons in Brazil, Artis earned the nickname "Speedy" as part of the Harlem Globetrotters, the nearly 100-year-old exhibition team known for their prowess with the ball and penchant for flashy tricks. They're also where Philly legend Wilt Chamberlain got his start.

At GMU, "Speedy" was named a first-team selection to the Colonial States Athletic Conference all-conference team three times and named the conference's rookie of the year as a freshman.

The class of 2016 graduate helped the D-III Griffins to a championship and is a member of the school's Hall of Fame.

Before Gwynedd Mercy, Artis played hoops at La Salle College High School, helping them to the Catholic League playoffs.

He's also a co-founder of the UnderDawgs basketball league at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

GMU formally announced Artis as head coach in a press conference with Athletic Director Keith Mondillo and former head coach John Baron, who coached Artis.

Artis shared the news on Instagram and said he will approach the job with "a relentless passion not just to win basketball games, but help young men shape their future."

Pat Gallen will interview Artis on the next episode of the "Gallen of Questions" podcast.

