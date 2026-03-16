Darius Slay, 6-time Pro Bowl cornerback who won Super Bowl with Eagles, retires

Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback who helped the Philadelphia Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history and was known as "Big Play Slay," is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons. Slay, 35, announced his retirement on social media Monday.

"Football was my peace, my joy, my everything," Slay wrote, in part, on social media. "This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey."

The Eagles acquired Slay from the Lions in March 2020 after the cornerback made three straight Pro Bowls in Detroit. He played five seasons in Philadelphia, making three more Pro Bowls, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one.

Slay had one of his best seasons in his final one in Philadelphia, helping the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

In his final season with the Eagles, Slay allowed a 63.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage and 5.5 yards per pass attempt, with 13 pass breakups and allowing just two touchdowns in 2024. Quarterbacks targeted him just 47.1% of their passes.

He finished his Eagles career with 272 tackles, nine interceptions and 56 passes defended in 74 regular-season games. He also added an INT in the playoffs with the Birds.

Slay signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers last March after the Eagles released him. He played in 10 games with the Steelers before the two sides mutually agreed to move on.

The Buffalo Bills claimed Slay, but the cornerback told the team he was considering retirement and did not report. The Eagles reportedly put in a claim for Slay as well, but the Bills were one spot ahead of them in the waiver order.

Slay retires from the NFL with 28 interceptions in 187 games with three teams. He retired as the active leader with 163 pass deflections.