Eagles' CB Darius Slay helps fight hunger in Montco: "That what it's all about"

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Eagles' Cornerback Darius Slay served food Friday at a gourmet cookout for clients of Cecil and Grace Bean's Soup Kitchen.

"That's what it's all about, helping someone else though," Slay said.

He helped kick off the 9th Annual Valley Forge Freedom from Hunger Food Drive. Through October, the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board planned to raise money to support the nearly 70 groups in the Montco Anti-Hunger Network. Slay knew many people may have felt nervous about needing free meals, but he had a game plan to put minds at ease.

"Just being myself, as I've always been," Slay said. "My smiling, goofy self and entertaining, and just have fun."

Kitchen Co-Managing Director Terri Stone knew this would be necessary.

"We feed people in Norristown," Stone said. "Hungry people."

Stone remembered the shame she says she felt when facing homelessness and hunger years ago.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"I experienced it as a young mother," she said. "I was the mother of a two-year-old, and I was pregnant, living in my car with my husband."

Daniel Price, Sustainability Development Coordinator for the Montco Anti-Hunger Network, said more people have needed more help over the past year.

"Over 70% of our network has seen an increase in attendees to their pantries, given inflation and all the other challenges we have going on right now."

Stone was excited slay was ready to serve food, with a side of respect and dignity.

"I want them to feel here, at our soup kitchen, loved, and accepted," Stone said.

"It's amazing because I do givebacks where I'm from as well," Slay explained. "So, it's a good opportunity for people to come in, and to know to share your wealth, share your knowledge, share everything to help somebody else."

This fall, organizers hoped to raise enough money online to buy 60,000 pounds of food.