Skinny dipping complaints in Darby Creek lead Springfield to ban swimming, bathing at Rolling Green Park

A controversy is brewing at Darby Creek. Here's what Springfield Township is doing.

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is working on cracking down on an ongoing problem at Rolling Green Park in Springfield Township: people skinny dipping in Darby Creek, despite the township passing a new ordinance last month prohibiting it.

Rolling Green Park is a place where people come to walk their dogs and take in the beauty of Darby Creek, but the park has become less enjoyable, according to some visitors like Anes Mahamat.

"I've seen people have full-blown parties over here," Mahamat of Aldan said. "Like music, dancing, throwing stuff in the water. Eating, leaving leftover food and not cleaning up after themselves."

But on a sizzling summer day like Monday, people are drawn to the water to seek relief, but signs are up at Rolling Green Park saying "no swimming or bathing" in Darby Creek.

Not everyone is following the rules.

"There's a lot of people that usually come here, going into water, leaving that trash around, just keeping it unsanitary," Anes Mahamat said. "You know, I personally have a problem with that."

One resident shared a picture of trash he saw left behind near the creek.

Springfield Township police have received more than 20 complaints since last month about people swimming or bathing here in Darby Creek. There are even reports of fecal matter in the creek.

"I have seen like, animal poop, dog poop and stuff around here," James Robinson of Springfield said.

"Nobody wants to be swimming and see some poop flying, floating in the water," Mahamat said.

The township responded by passing a new ordinance last month banning swimming, bathing and even standing in the water.

Violators could face a fine of up to $300 and 90 days in jail.

"The township is taking it very seriously," Springfield Township solicitor James Byrne said. "And as I said, the big problem we have is the, you know, we just don't want anybody getting hurt."

Byrne says police will be enforcing the rules. Officers haven't given out any citations yet, but they've issued warnings. A citation would be a summary offense, Byrne said.

Some residents feel the problem of people swimming in the creek is overblown.

"I used to live in Roxborough, Manayunk," Greg Duncan of Clifton Heights said. "And they do that all the time in the Wissahickon. You know, it's not sanitary. People do it at their own risk."

Officials said no citations have been issued yet. Police will be doing more patrols to keep an eye on the area.

"That's just a problem that we have to deal with," Mahamat said, "But you know, hopefully, it could get better over time."

A beautiful creek — one that's meant to look at, rather than to go into.