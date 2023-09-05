Danielle Outlaw resigns as Philadelphia police commissioner; heading to Port Authority of NY and NJ

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is resigning from her post to become the deputy chief security officer at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday. Outlaw's last day will be Sept. 22.

Outlaw, the first Black woman to run the 6,000-member police department, came to Philadelphia from Portland, Oregon, where her handling of protests had raised concerns. She was also the first Black woman to lead Portland's police department.

She leaves after a bumpy three years on the job that began just before COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, and was quickly followed by intense protests that broke out in Philadelphia and across the country in the summer of 2020 over the police killing of Black people and resulted in a historic settlement with protestors who were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by Philadelphia police.

Outlaw's resignation comes just a few months before the end of Kenney's tenure, and as crime rates including homicides and gun-related crimes have become a major issue in the race for who will replace him. While campaigning, Democratic candidate Cherelle Parker has skirted questions over her plans for leadership at the police department.

Over the last few years, Philadelphia has seen a sharp increase in homicides, setting a modern-day record in 2021 with 562 homicides that year. Homicides declined slightly in 2022 and advocates have said they are on track to decrease further this year. But even though Philadelphia was hardly alone among U.S. cities in experiencing a rise in homicides over that time, it has had a hard time combatting a Republican narrative of being a Democratic city with a progressive district attorney that is overrun with violence and danger.

In a news release Tuesday, Kenney praised Outlaw's commitment to bring reform to the police department "after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment."

"Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations," the mayor said in a statement.

Outlaw, in a statement, thanked her team's "hard work, resilience and professionalism" over her three years overseeing the force.

"Our team has shown incredible adaptability and has worked tirelessly to maintain our pillars of organizational excellence, crime prevention and reduction, and community engagement and inclusion even in the face of adversity," Outlaw said.

First Deputy John Stanford, Jr., will serve as interim police commissioner, Kenney said.

