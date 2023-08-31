Eddie Irizarry's family has viewed body camera footage of police shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eddie Irizarry's family has viewed the body camera footage that shows a Philadelphia police officer fatally shooting him, an attorney for the family told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to that same attorney, District Attorney Larry Krasner told the family the footage should be released within two weeks.

Police still have not released the body camera footage of the Aug. 13 fatal shooting on Willard Street in Kensington - which led to them changing their initial claims that Irizarry lunged at them during the incident.

🚨BREAKING: Attorney for family of Eddie Irizarry tells me family has viewed the body camera video of the Philly Police shooting. Says DA made every assurance to the family the video will be released publicly within the next 2 weeks. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/NS7OcWgy8D — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderTV) August 31, 2023

The initial police account of Irizarry's death said he was outside his car and lunged at officers. But after viewing the body camera video, police officials held a news conference and said Irizarry was actually inside his car when Officer Mark Dial walked up and opened fire.

Attorneys O'Brien and Shaka Johnson held their own news conference where they played and replayed surveillance video from a home on the block where the shooting occurred – showing Dial firing through the closed window of Irizarry's car seconds after arriving on the scene.

Dial has been suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss after he refused to cooperate with investigators, police leaders said.