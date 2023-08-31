Watch CBS News
Local News

Eddie Irizarry's family has viewed body camera footage of police shooting

By Dan Snyder, Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rally will demand accountability for Eddie Irizarry shooting
Rally will demand accountability for Eddie Irizarry shooting 01:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eddie Irizarry's family has viewed the body camera footage that shows a Philadelphia police officer fatally shooting him, an attorney for the family told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to that same attorney, District Attorney Larry Krasner told the family the footage should be released within two weeks.

Police still have not released the body camera footage of the Aug. 13 fatal shooting on Willard Street in Kensington - which led to them changing their initial claims that Irizarry lunged at them during the incident.

The initial police account of Irizarry's death said he was outside his car and lunged at officers. But after viewing the body camera video, police officials held a news conference and said Irizarry was actually inside his car when Officer Mark Dial walked up and opened fire.

Attorneys O'Brien and Shaka Johnson held their own news conference where they played and replayed surveillance video from a home on the block where the shooting occurred – showing Dial firing through the closed window of Irizarry's car seconds after arriving on the scene.

RELATED: Rally will call for justice, release of body camera footage in Eddie Irizarry shooting

Dial has been suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss after he refused to cooperate with investigators, police leaders said.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.