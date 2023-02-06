Watch CBS News
Local News

DA Larry Krasner to give weekly gun crimes update

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit are expected to announce the conviction of a defendant found guilty after a waiver trial for his role in a shooting in Overbrook. A weekly gun crimes update and victim services briefing will also be provided. 

A press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to give weekly gun crimes update
  • When: Monday, Feb. 6
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.