DA Larry Krasner to give weekly gun crimes update

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit are expected to announce the conviction of a defendant found guilty after a waiver trial for his role in a shooting in Overbrook. A weekly gun crimes update and victim services briefing will also be provided.

A press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

