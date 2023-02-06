DA Larry Krasner to give weekly gun crimes update
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit are expected to announce the conviction of a defendant found guilty after a waiver trial for his role in a shooting in Overbrook. A weekly gun crimes update and victim services briefing will also be provided.
A press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to give weekly gun crimes update
- When: Monday, Feb. 6
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
