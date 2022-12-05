Homicide down in Philadelphia compared to last year: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It appears Philadelphia will not surpass last year's homicide record, despite a violent summer and fall. According to police data, homicides are down 8% compared to this same time last year.

475 people have been killed in the city so far this year. July, was the most violent month of 2022.

The number of homicides in the city has been on the increase since 2016.

Violent crime has fueled criticism of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner who was impeached last month by the state's GOP-controlled House.