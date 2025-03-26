South Jersey woman accused of abusing 6 children at home daycare, faces additional child abuse-related charges

Mount Laurel woman faces more child abuse accusations for at-home daycare in New Jersey

A Mount Laurel woman who was charged earlier this month with abusing children at a home daycare now has additional child abuse-related charges, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Timothy Hudnall announced Wednesday afternoon.

Danielle Ingraham is charged with abusing a total of six children, the release said.

The prosecutor's office said Ingraham is accused "of causing injuries to a 5-month-old child's head, eyes and wrist that required hospitalization; shaking a 7-month-old child; injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child; and causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child."

Ingraham was charged on March 20 with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of cruelty to a child under her care, the release said. After surrendering to authorities, she was released after her first appearance in Superior Court.

An investigation started when an infant was taken to a pediatrician to treat a bruised eye after being picked up from Ingraham's home daycare, on the 300 block of Evergreen Road, the prosecutor's office said. Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant and a toddler at the home daycare. At this time, she was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of cruelty to a child under her care, the release said.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office urges anyone with information to contact the prosecutor's office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.

"We are still publicizing our tip line in case additional victims exist and want to come forward," the prosecutor's office said.