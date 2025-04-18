Watch CBS News
New Jersey man filmed men in restrooms at Planet Fitness and Wawa, indictment alleges

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A New Jersey man was indicted Thursday after he was accused of filming multiple men in the restrooms at businesses in Atlantic County and other locations, officials said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Egg Harbor City resident Daniel Zhang, 23, faces 15 counts of invasion of privacy, a third-degree crime.

The investigation began Sept. 16, 2024, when Hamilton Township police officers were called to the Mays Landing Planet Fitness near the Hamilton Mall. The officers took a report that Zhang was using his phone to film another man without the man's consent in the restroom.

Zhang allegedly admitted to the officers that he recorded multiple men using the restrooms at the gym and a local Wawa convenience store.

Law enforcement examined Zhang's phone and found 49 videos of unidentified victims who were recorded between May and September 2024 in Atlantic County and beyond.

Zhang was arrested in March 2025 and released after a detention hearing. His case was then referred to a grand jury that returned the indictment.

