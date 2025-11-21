Philadelphia Art Museum hires Daniel H. Weiss as CEO weeks after Sasha Suda ousted

The Philadelphia Art Museum has hired a new director and CEO, weeks after the former one was ousted following a lukewarm reception to a massive rebrand campaign.

The museum on Friday announced the appointment of Daniel H. Weiss, a Johns Hopkins University professor and executive and former president and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Weiss' appointment takes effect Dec. 1, 2025, and he will guide the museum through at least 2028, a news release says.

"We are extraordinarily fortunate to have someone of Dan Weiss's caliber and experience step into this critical role," said Ellen Caplan, chair of the Philadelphia Art Museum Board of Trustees. "Dan's proven track record of museum leadership, his deep understanding of the field, and his ability to navigate complex institutional challenges make him ideally suited to provide stability and strategic direction during this critical period for the art museum."

The museum parted ways with Sasha Suda earlier this month, weeks after a rebrand that tweaked the name of the 150-year-old institution, once known as the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The rebrand also included a new logo with a black griffin, a reference to the statues that have overlooked the building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for over 100 years.

Daniel H. Weiss has been appointed the next CEO and director of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Weiss grew up on Long Island, New York, and, according to JHU, is a specialist in the art of the Middle Ages, especially French art created during the Crusades and in the 13th century. He led "The Met" in New York from 2015 to 2023, during which time the museum completed a master plan for its facilities, boosted community engagement and grew its digital presence, the news release said.

In addition to teaching as a Homewood Professor of the Humanities, Weiss was a senior advisor to the Provost for the Arts at Johns Hopkins.

"The Philadelphia Art Museum is one of America's great cultural treasures, with an extraordinary collection, a dedicated staff, and deep connections to its community," Weiss said in a news release. "It is a privilege and an honor to serve during this important moment, and I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and stakeholders to ensure the art museum continues its vital mission and advances its strategic priorities."