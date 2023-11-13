Danelo Cavalcante receives sweep of charges related to prison escape: Pennsylvania Attorney General

Hours after Danelo Cavalcante escape, warden told prisoner was planning act for months

Hours after Danelo Cavalcante escape, warden told prisoner was planning act for months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the man who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a two-week manhunt after he escaped a Chester County prison on Aug. 31, will now receive a sweep of new charges related to his escape, announced Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Cavalcante was charged with 20 offenses, including felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and possession of a firearm on Monday for acts he committed while trying to evade law enforcement.

The new charges allege Cavalcante burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships, stealing a firearm, clothing, and a shaving razor. He is also charged with stealing a Ford Transit van in Pocopson Township.

"The new charges against Cavalcante speak to the lengths he went to in his unsuccessful efforts to elude law enforcement," said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Pennsylvania State Police Deputy Commissioner of Operations.

Cavalcante was evading police after he was convicted on first-degree murder charges for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators allege that on Sept. 1, 2023, the 34-year-old entered a residence on Waterglen Drive in Pennsbury Township, where police say he stole multiple things, including a black and gray Lowepro backpack, a gray Eddie Bauer button-down shirt, a silver paring knife with a black handle, a Gillette razor and a purple Coolzon brand sleeping bag.

Eight days later on Sept. 9, investigators say he stole a white Ford Transit Van with a Pennsylvania license plate from the 1800 block of Lenape Unionville Road in Pocopson Township.

Two days later on Sept. 11 Cavalcante went into a house garage on the 3500 block of Coventryville Road in South Coventry Township and stole a .22 caliber long rifle loaded with 10 rounds.

Cavalcante is expected to be arraigned on the new charges Friday.

The Office of Attorney General will prosecute the case.