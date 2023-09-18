Eagles RB D'Andre Swift popped by local high school football practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High school football players in East Germantown had an exciting surprise Monday after Eagles running back D'Andre Swift visited their practice.

It was a big day for the Panthers after their practice was interrupted by a very special guest.

As the Imhotep Institute Charter High School team was gathering, Swift snuck up right behind them.

The team had the chance to take photos and spend some time with one of the newest Eagles.

Players were in shock and jumped at the chance to ask him question after question on game tips and life advice.

"Letting them know I'm still available for them. Cause like I said, I was once in their shoes, a high school kid wanting to ask NFL guys questions and get insight on different things so I'm being available for these guys," Swift said.

Right after the surprise, it was straight back to practice for the Panthers as they continued preparing for the season ahead.

Swift said he's passionate about giving back to the community he grew up in and is looking forward to doing more of these sorts of things in the future.