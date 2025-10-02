Eagles TE Dallas Goedert surprises Make-A-Wish kids on shopping spree at Mitchell & Ness in Philadelphia

It was a day to remember at Mitchell & Ness in Philadelphia on Thursday for four Make-A-Wish kids who got the surprise of a lifetime.

The store rolled out the red carpet for the kids who are die-hard Eagles fans by giving them money to go on a shopping spree.

It was all thanks to Mitchell & Ness, the Eagles and Fanatics, who are the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish America.

"It's breathtaking," Matt HughBanks said. "It's a real tear-jerker. I'm holding back tears right now."

Matt HughBanks and his wife, Geri, have been on a difficult journey with their 13-year-old son, Hunter, who was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

"He underwent chemo for six to seven months, and he's now in remission," Geri HughBanks said.

For Hunter HughBanks, this day couldn't have been any better.

"It's really cool, man," he said. "I'll probably think about it for the rest of my life. It's a dream come true."

But little did he know, there was one more surprise that he and the other kids never saw coming: a special appearance by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert said when asked about coming, it was an easy yes. He said it means a lot to make a difference in the lives of kids who have been through so much.

"It makes you realize how easy we have it and how little we have to go through, it can always be worse," Goedert said. "Just to be able to put a smile on these kids' faces really means everything to me."

And this day also meant everything to the kids and their families.

"Words can't explain it," Hunter HughBanks said.

His mom Geri added: "The support and just the outpouring that we received, it's overwhelming and we are so grateful."

The kids are in for more surprises this weekend before it ends with them attending the Eagles game on Sunday.