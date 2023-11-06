Eagles TE Dallas Goedert expected to be out for some time after forearm injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Dallas Cowboys came at a major cost for the 8-1 team.

After suffering a forearm injury in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will be out for some time, head coach Nick Sirianni said.

"We're hopeful Dallas will make a good, clean recovery and be back soon – when he's ready to be back," Sirianni said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

But as for roster moves? No moves have been made just yet. Sirianni said the team has options and they'll be weighing them as they head into a bye week.

"We like the guys that we have on this roster. We're excited about them. We're excited about them to get an opportunity," Sirianni said. "There are different ways that you can supplement not having the tight end, having Dallas also. It doesn't just fall on Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra, Albert [Okwuegbunam]."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Goedert has a forearm fracture. He was scheduled for an MRI and additional tests on Monday and is expected to have surgery. Goedert could miss up to four weeks, Rapoport reported.

From @GMFB: The #Giants appear to have lost QB Daniel Jones for the season with a torn ACL, pending the MRI; #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts battled through a knee injury; TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm fracture, will have surgery likely today. pic.twitter.com/Iz5mqM2doo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

The Eagles will be on the bye in Week 10 before facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 11.

The fracture happened after Goedert had a massive catch from Jalen Hurts and was thrown down near the sideline, landing on his arm. The Eagles subsequently ruled Goedert out with a forearm injury.

The tight end suffered a shoulder injury last season and had a similar injury timeline.

Goedert had three catches for 50 yards against the Cowboys. The tight end has 38 receptions for 410 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year.

The Birds stand at 8-1 for only the seventh time in franchise history.