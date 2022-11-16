Eagles place Dallas Goedert on IR, sidelining him at least 4 weeks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles placed two players on injured reserve on Wednesday, including tight end Dallas Goedert. The move means Goedert will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Goedert suffered a shoulder injury in the team's first loss of the season to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Eagles have placed TE Dallas Goedert and DT Marlon Tuipulotu on Injured Reserved, activated TE Tyree Jackson from the PUP list, signed S Marquise Blair to the practice squad, and opened the 21-day practice window for DE Janarius Robinson. pic.twitter.com/tf0kMEud0x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2022

Goedert will be eligible to return against the Chicago Bears in Week 15. Before the injury, the South Dakota State University product was on his way to having a career year.

Goedert ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 544 on 44 receptions and three touchdowns.

The Eagles also placed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve, which explains the Linval Joseph signing. Tuipulotu had been playing in the Jordan Davis role in the Eagles' defense since he suffered an ankle injury.

The Eagles made several other moves after placing Goedert and Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Tight end Tyree Jackson was activated from the PUP list, safety Marquise Blair was signed to the practice squad and the team activated the 21-day practice window for defensive end Janarius Robinson.