D.E state police investigate gun fired at high school

Middletown, Dela. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police are investigating the discharge of a handgun at Appoquinimink High School Monday evening during a basketball game.

Two state troopers who were working the basketball game for extra security responded to a large fight in the hallway outside of the gymnasium. Police say that the handgun that was discharged fell to the ground during the fight. The gun was stepped on upon falling to the ground causing it to go off and strike the wall.

Following this police recovered the handgun in the hallway. No injuries occurred as a result of the firearm.

The suspects involved were last seen running from the school towards the football stadium. The number or suspects and their involvement is still being determined.