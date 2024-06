World War II veterans from Pennsylvania, New Jersey return to Normandy for D-Day anniversary Veterans from the Delaware Valley and beyond traveled to Normandy, France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, including New Jersey veteran Andrew "Tim" Kiniry and and an original "Rosie the Riveter" from Bucks County, Mae Krier. May Brill of Cherry Hill also sat down with Wakisha Bailey to talk about the contributions made by women during WWII.