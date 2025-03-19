Plans to save Crozer Health system​ in Pennsylvania are "pointing toward a good solution" after potential shutdown

Attorneys involved in trying to negotiate a long-term plan to save the Crozer Health system just signaled positive movement in negotiations telling a bankruptcy judge that hundreds of calls and meetings are pointing toward a good solution.

Additional funding provided by the Foundation for Delaware County of $7 million allowed for one additional payroll, leaving the hospitals with an operational deadline of next Wednesday.

At a lengthy hearing Thursday, a deputy attorney general told the court: "This is a very complex dance, and are cautiously optimistic we will have a long-term plan."

Attorneys said there is an agreement for additional funds from the commonwealth and are hoping for a final plan to present to the court next week.

Crozer parent company Prospect Medical Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 11.

The health network was bailed out in February with a cash infusion from the state and Delaware County for a combined $20 million. That money ran out in March, with the foundation coming to the table with an additional $7 million.