Man arrested in California in connection with the death of beloved New Jersey veterinarian

An Oregon man was taken into custody this week in connection with the death of a veterinarian in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the Office of the Camden County prosecutor and Cherry Hill police chief announced on Friday.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 27, of Portland was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony, the release from the Office of the Camden County prosecutor said.

Cherry Hill officers responded to the 100 block of Sharrowvalle Road on Dec. 10, 2024, and found an unconscious man who was identified as Anthony. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Anthony, a well-known veterinarian in the area and owner of Haddon Vet, had a reputation for treating his furry patients with care and compassion. Pet owners who came to his clinic for years remembered his deep commitment to animals and their families.

Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and Cherry Hill Police Department detectives had an investigation in the following weeks and the release said they identified Custodio-Aquino as the person responsible for the homicide.

Custodio-Aquino was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force – Fresno Division in Fresno, California on Tuesday.

He was charged on Feb. 7 and remains in the Fresno County Jail awaiting to be extradited to New Jersey, as said in the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 and Detective Frank Kirsch of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.