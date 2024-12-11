South Jersey community mourns beloved veterinarian Michael Anthony as homicide investigation continues

The South Jersey community is grieving the loss of 45-year-old Michael Anthony, a beloved veterinarian and community member, after the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday it is now investigating his death as a homicide.

Anthony was found unresponsive outside his home in Cherry Hill on Monday morning.

Investigators are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anthony, a well-known veterinarian in the area and owner of Haddon Vet, had a reputation for treating his furry patients with care and compassion. Pet owners who came to his clinic for years remembered his deep commitment to animals and their families.

"All of my dogs love going to see Dr. Anthony," said Karen Borrelli-Luke, a pet owner who took her 10 rescue dogs to Anthony's clinic. "[My 8-year-old dog] Snazzy actually prances when she sees the office."

Borrelli-Luke described Anthony not only as a skilled veterinarian but as a caring, ethical person.

"Very compassionate, not price gouging. It wasn't about that," she said.

Shannon Noto, another client, recalled how warmly Anthony treated her five cats. She fondly remembered the first time he met her cat, Casper.

"Dr. Anthony picked him right up to his face and hugged and kissed him. It feels not just like a doctor, but like a family member," Noto said.

The sense of family was something many shared in describing Anthony's approach to both his practice and his relationships with clients.

"The office was a family approach, everybody was a family," Borrelli-Luke said.

But the "family" is now dealing with the shock of his sudden and tragic death. On Wednesday, people who live in Cherry Hill's Barclay neighborhood, near Anthony's home, say they saw investigators looking for evidence. Neighbors say they were asked to report any evidence, such as a potential weapon, to law enforcement.

"I cannot believe that a person that is in a career to save lives — that his was taken in such a manner," Borrelli-Luke said.

Those who knew Anthony say they'll forever remember his kindness to people and their pets.

"He treated [animals] like his own," Noto said. "That's what I remember."