Portland man arrested in California in connection with the death of Cherry Hill veterinarian An Oregon man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a South Jersey veterinarian. Cristian Custodio-Aquino is charged with the murder of Dr. Michael Anthony. Police say Anthony was found outside his home with multiple stab wounds. Custodio-Aquino was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Fresno on Tuesday. He remains in jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey.