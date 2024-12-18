Investigators release new timeline in murder investigation of New Jersey veterinarian

Investigators have released a new timeline in the murder investigation of beloved veterinarian Dr. Michael Anthony, who was found dead in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, last Tuesday morning.

Detectives were passing out these flyers, hoping to generate new leads in the investigation.

Police and detectives with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office went door to door, asking for any information about the Dec. 10 murder of the veterinarian.

"I think it's very unsettling, and the uncertainty is disappointing," Francine Paladino Smithgall said. "The whole situation is upsetting, and we had hoped there would be more answers."

Investigators released new information only to CBS News Philadelphia showing they believe Anthony was repeatedly stabbed at 5:53 a.m. last Tuesday. The vicious attack happened on the front lawn of his home on Sharrowvale Road in Cherry Hill. Neighbors say they're still shocked by what happened just up the street to a man they say was well respected.

"When I had met him, he was very nice and had the reputation to be a great veterinarian and nice person," June Stagliano said.

Detective Daniel Crawford said a number of preliminary theories about who may be responsible for Anthony's murder have since been ruled out.

"We are interviewing anyone who had recent contact with Dr. Anthony, including family members and associates," Crawford said.

Investigators believe the veterinarian who owned Haddon Vet in Haddon Heights was out for a brief walk before he was murdered. They're asking for anyone with information to call them.

"Certainly if you saw Dr. Anthony walking, he was wearing a distinct bright green sweatshirt that should have stood out," Crawford said.

Neighbors remain on edge as a family grieves.

"My heart breaks for them," Stagliano said. "And I can't imagine not knowing what happened to your dad."