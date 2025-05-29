Watch CBS News
Crime

Man on rollerblades skates off with money after robbing gas station in Abington Township, police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbiel is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Taleisha Newbill,
CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police looking for rollerblading bandit accused of robbing a gas station in Abington Township
Police looking for rollerblading bandit accused of robbing a gas station in Abington Township 00:20

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are looking for a rollerblading bandit accused of robbing a gas station.

Abington Township police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report of armed robbery at a Lukoil gas station on Old York Road on Sunday.

The gas station is not far from Willow Grove Mall.

The man on rollerblades demanded money from the register, armed with a gun and a knife in the front of his waistband, and threatened to shoot the employee if he didn't comply, police said in the social post.

"The suspect was last seen skating south on Old York Rd with the money from the register," police said.

The Abington Police Detective Division urges anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Andrew Ammaturo at 267-536-1065 or via email at aammaturo1@abingtonpa.gov as they investigate the incident.

