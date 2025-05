Police looking for rollerblading bandit accused of robbing a gas station in Abington Township Police in Montgomery County are looking for this rollerblading bandit. Abington police say this man committed an armed robbery at the Lukoil on Old York Road, not far from Willow Grove Mall. Police say he had a handgun and a knife in his waistband. If you have any information, you're being asked to call Abington police.