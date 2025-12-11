Guardrail in Chestnut Hill replaced after CBS Philadelphia investigation finds pattern of crashes

The city took action after a CBS News Philadelphia investigation uncovered a pattern of crashes last month along a road in Chestnut Hill by fixing a damaged guardrail.

If you drive along Cresheim Valley Drive, not far from Lincoln Drive, you'll now see a shiny, new guardrail along a curve overlooking Cresheim Creek. It replaced the damaged, mangled one CBS News Philadelphia found there earlier in the week.

"It is not uncommon to hear or see that there are cars in the creek either there or along Lincoln Drive," Josephine Winter, the executive director of West Mt. Airy Neighbors, said.

Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents that area, saw our investigation and contacted the streets department about safety concerns on that road.

"We're happy to see the guardrail repaired," Bass said. "We do know that other things are in the works in terms of traffic calming."

According to police reports, there were three crashes in about three weeks last month at that exact spot, including a deadly accident on Nov. 30. The 65-year-old driver was killed after police say he lost control of the car, hit a downed guardrail and flipped upside down into the creek. In all three crashes, police noted the guardrail was either already mangled or down.

A street view image on Google shows the downed guardrail in July of this year. CBS News Philadelphia obtained police data showing crashes at this scene 17 times since March.

CBS News Philadelphia has been asking the streets department how long this guardrail has been damaged and what the typical time frame is for repairing guardrails in the city. No one answered those questions.

"I can't tell you if there's been, what the prioritization is, but I can tell you that this is not an isolated incident where you have multiple crashes and it doesn't seem as if the level of urgency is what is required for that moment," Bass said.

A streets department spokesperson said that crews will be working through the weekend to continue repairs on that stretch of guardrail. Last week, the department said it was conducting a thorough assessment of the guardrail on Cresheim Valley.