Man hospitalized after being pulled from car in Cresheim Creek in Philadelphia, police say

A man is in extremely critical condition after his car went into Cresheim Creek in Chestnut Hill Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

First responders pulled the man, who is in his 50s, from the car, which was submerged and upside down in the water, officials said. Medics took him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Lincoln Drive and Cresheim Valley Road, Philadelphia police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.