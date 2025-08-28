2 dead, another critically injured after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

2 men dead, including the driver, 1 critical after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

A man was killed and another is in extremely critical condition after being hit by a van on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, police said. The driver has also died.

The van was going southbound in the 9000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly's Bustleton section when it struck two men just before 2 p.m., police said.

Police said the two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one later died and the other remains in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, and the crash appears to have knocked down a pole.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.