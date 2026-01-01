Driver among 3 injured in Philadelphia crash after losing control of car due to snow, ice, police say

Three people were injured, including one teenager, when a driver lost control and struck a utility pole as a fast-moving snow squall dropped a quick coating of snow across Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of G Street and East Wyoming Avenue in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man driving a red Honda Civic was traveling on G Street and lost control of the car due to the snow and ice on the road and struck a utility pole.

The 21-year-old man and a woman in her 20s in the passenger seat were both critically injured, police said. A 17-year-old boy in the backseat of the Honda Civic was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

"Every stride, I was just slipping"

Alex Cook was forced to clean off his car, and he says the street and sidewalks near his home in Fairmount were a sheet of ice.

"I was riding my skateboard down 18th here and every stride I was just slipping off the side," he said.

Cook also planned on heading to his mom's house to celebrate New Year's Day, but he waited a few hours, hoping the sun would melt some of the ice near 18th and Green streets.

"I just knew it wasn't worth it, I don't want to slide and get into an accident right after New Year's Eve," Cook said.

"It was icy, if you came to a stop sign and if there was a car in front of you, you were afraid you were going to rear end it, so I was taking it really slow," Chris Roller said.

The city says crews with the Streets Department were out treating the roads, but with the cold weather not much melted.

The squall covered cars and created a dicey commute for some drivers who ventured out early.

Chopper 3 was over a snow covered and slick Lincoln Drive, and CBS News Philadelphia also found slippery spots at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philly.

"Well, the main roads are fine, it's just the back roads are a little icy still where the suns not hitting because when the sun hits it it's melting it, but where it's still shady it's a bit icy," said Mike Boyko, who lives in Ridley Park.

"The streets were fine, a little bit of snow, but not too slippery, traffic wasn't bad so it's ok wasn't bad at all," Richard Cho said.

PennDOT said crews were also out salting the roads through Thursday afternoon.

If you're headed out, just be careful and be aware you could hit some patches of black ice.