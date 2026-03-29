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Man injured after being struck by car while crossing street in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A 58-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Castor avenues just before 9 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving a 2014 silver Honda Odyssey in the southbound right lane of Castor Avenue when it hit the 58-year-old man in the street. The 24-year-old remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. 

The 58-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police. 

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash is under investigation.

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