Man injured after being struck by car while crossing street in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A 58-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Castor avenues just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving a 2014 silver Honda Odyssey in the southbound right lane of Castor Avenue when it hit the 58-year-old man in the street. The 24-year-old remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The 58-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash is under investigation.