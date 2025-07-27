18-year-old dead, 2 teens injured after crashing into tree in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, police say

An 18-year-old woman is dead, and two teens were injured after their car crashed into a tree in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, Bristol Township police said.

The crash happened on Wistar Road near Armstrong Middle School just before 4 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving a white 2002 Mustang eastbound on Wistar Road at a high rate of speed with two passengers inside, including the 18-year-old woman in the backseat, when he lost control and struck a tree.

The 18-year-old was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, where she died from her injuries, according to police.

The 17-year-old driver, who is from Levittown, Bucks County, and another 17-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat were both placed in stable condition at St. Mary, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Bristol Township Police Department.