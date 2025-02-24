Pennsylvania twins born during pandemic celebrate 5th birthday after spending time in NICU

A milestone birthday celebration was held this weekend for a Montgomery County family hard hit during the pandemic lockdown.

Five years ago, COVID-19 was spreading fast and a sweeping lockdown followed. Hospitals filled with patients were closed to visitors, and that included one family forced to separate from their newborn twins.

"These girls are warriors," Kendra Berry-Stankovich, the mother of the twins, said. "They just overcome every obstacle that's been thrown at them."

Twins Danica and Quinnlyn Stankovich celebrated their birthday five years after being born just after the start of the pandemic.

"All the different scenarios were running through my head. It was horrible," Kendra Berry-Stankovich said.

In February 2020, the babies were healthy but premature. They weighed about 3 pounds each and had to stay in the NICU at Einstein Montgomery Hospital.

"They called us and told us we couldn't come back, that the hospital had been on full lockdown," Kendra Berry-Stankovich said.

CBS News Philadelphia first talked to the Eagleville family in the spring of 2020 after they'd been separated from the twins for over a month.

"It was just heartbreaking," Kendra Berry-Stankovich said. "My world shattered."

Now five years later, the parents vividly remember that difficult time as the deadly coronavirus was sweeping through hospitals.

"We were just terrified," Kendra Berry-Stankovich said. "We're like, 'What if?' They're so little, you know?' They don't have an immune system yet."

"I didn't really know what to do, honestly," Michael Stankovich, the twins' father, said.

The parents said it was the nurses who became invaluable on FaceTime with the babies and more.

"They were able to take some pictures, and they would update us with pictures," Kendra Berry-Stankovich said.

Now, the girls are happy playing with a new puppy and their older brother.

"The fact that we made it to five years when we didn't even think we would see them again," Kendra Berry-Stankovich said.

"It's been fantastic seeing them grow. And, you know, they're twins, but they have such distinct personalities, as you can see. So it's just wonderful having them," Michael Stankovich said.

The twins are about to start kindergarten. The parents are grateful they were well cared for during the separation.