Country music star Jimmie Allen out as DSU commencement speaker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen has been removed as the commencement speaker for Delaware State University. The decision comes amid sexual abuse allegations against the artist.

The university announced Thursday that Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester will address the graduates instead during Friday's commencement. She is the first African American and first woman to represent Delaware in the United States House of Representatives.

Rep. Blunt Rochester has brought millions of dollars in funding to Delaware State University through her work in Congress which has supported student-related research, minority-owned business incubation as well as mental and physical health initiatives.

The university awarded Rep. Rochester an honorary degree for her work in her field in 2017.