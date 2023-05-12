Watch CBS News
Local News

Country music star Jimmie Allen out as DSU commencement speaker

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Jimmie Allen removed as commencement speaker at Delaware State University
Jimmie Allen removed as commencement speaker at Delaware State University 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Country music star and Delaware native Jimmie Allen has been removed as the commencement speaker for Delaware State University. The decision comes amid sexual abuse allegations against the artist. 

The university announced Thursday that Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester will address the graduates instead during Friday's commencement. She is the first African American and first woman to represent Delaware in the United States House of Representatives. 

Rep. Blunt Rochester has brought millions of dollars in funding to Delaware State University through her work in Congress which has supported student-related research, minority-owned business incubation as well as mental and physical health initiatives. 

The university awarded Rep. Rochester an honorary degree for her work in her field in 2017. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 10:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.