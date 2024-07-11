Convenience store worker shot during suspected robbery in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say they hope surveillance cameras will help them find the person who shot and killed a convenience store worker in the city's Frankford section early Thursday morning.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, an officer patrolling near the Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street around midnight was notified by a woman that someone had been shot inside a store on the 1500 block of Pratt.

Inside the store, Small said officers found a man on the ground who had been shot in the torso and shoulders. The man, who investigators believe is 37 years old, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police believe the victim might've been killed during a robbery.

"The cash register is open and there are several bills on the floor," Small said early Thursday. "So there's a possibility that this was some sort of robbery that took place."

Small added that the victim was found in a section of the store for employees only.

"Fortunately, inside of the store as well as outside the store, there are cameras. Interior and exterior cameras," he said. "So hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this homicide."

Police do not have a description of the shooter or shooters involved as of Thursday morning.