Conshohocken Italian Bakery mixes their Eagles pride with picture-perfect tomato pies

Conshohocken Italian Bakery is mixing their Eagles pride with picture perfect pizza pies

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) -- At Conshohocken Italian Bakery in Montgomery County, Eagles game days are big tomato pie days!

"Everybody's hyped up for tonight's game," owner Tina Gambone said.

Gambone has created portrait pies of Eagles fan favorites like Jalen Hurts.

She is expanding her creative roster through trial and error.

"Lane Johnson, I've had a problem nailing him down," she said. The outcome can be hit or miss.

First, Gambone converts a high-resolution image into a stencil and grates Romano cheese to fill in the outline.

"Then we just kind of shake it on," she demonstrated.

She then goes in with her delicate touch to finish off small details.

"The face is usually the most important part," Gambone said.

And voila! You have an edible work of art for your Monday Night Football snack.

Gambone's player of the week is Eagles running back D'Andre Swift. She adds that she's hoping this hometown kid is the only Swift we're talking about by the end of the night!