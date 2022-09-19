Conshohocken Brewing Co. teams up with WIP to create beer for 2 iconic Eagles broadcasters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new beer available in the Philadelphia area pays tribute to two Eagles broadcasting legends -- it's also raising money for a local charity. WIP teamed up with Conshohocken Brewing Company to create Merrill and Mike Philly Special.

It's a double hazy IPA that is named after Philadelphia Eagles broadcasters Merrill Reese and Mike Quick. WIP's Glen Macnow joined Eyewitness News Monday morning to talk about the new beer.

"Merrill and Mike Philly Special, double hazy IPA. It's a tribute to Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, two iconic Philly broadcasters. We did it with a charity in mind. Those guys work with https://firstteephiladelphia.org/ which makes golf accessible to kids who can't afford it," Macnow said.

If you want it for Monday night's Eagles-Vikings Week 2 match-up, you'll have to take a trip to the Conshohocken Brew Pub.

It will be available in stores beginning in October.