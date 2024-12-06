How Connor Barwin played a role in The Philly Specials Christmas albums

Connor Barwin hasn't appeared on The Philly Specials Christmas albums, but he's been there from the beginning and makes sure a lot happens behind the scenes.

The origin of the Eagles' Christmas albums goes back to the 2022 offseason while the team was training at the NovaCare Complex, months before the team made a Super Bowl run.

After Jason Kelce mentioned he wanted to do the album during a workout, the recently retired former Eagles center, Barwin, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Charlie Hall, the drummer for the 2017 Grammy Award-winning band The War on Drugs, discussed making the album in Barwin's backyard.

"I remember Jordan had his guitar and he started strumming and singing," Barwin said. "We sat there like, 'Let's take this serious, No. 1. If we're going to do it, let's make good music, let's take it serious. No. 2, let's have fun, and No. 3 let's do something positive with it."

Barwin talked about The Philly Specials, his upcoming charity dinner with former Eagles Super Bowl champion Chris Long and more on this week's episode of "Gallen of Questions" with CBS News Philadelphia's Pat Gallen, which will air on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on PHILLY57.

Since the first release, The Philly Specials have been a major success and featured big names. Last year's album, "A Philly Special Christmas Special," raised over $3 million for more than 60 Philadelphia organizations.

This year's album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," features Stevie Nicks, Boyz II Men, Mt. Joy and even a song with Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie.

The proceeds from "A Philly Special Christmas Party" will go toward multiple Philadelphia organizations, including Children's Crisis Treatment Center and The Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia, and Barwin said Jason Kelce, Johnson and Mailata wanted to do something even more special this year.

Barwin said as a part of this year's album, they're going to give a gift to every kid in the Philadelphia public school system.

"We're going to try and make every kid feel special and give them something small for the holidays," Barwin said.

"Jalen is right there on the path to be right there with them"

Barwin played in the NFL for 10 seasons, including four with the Eagles, and has played with his fair share of talented defensive linemen.

Barwin, who is now the head of football development and strategy with the Eagles, played alongside dominant defensive linemen like Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald and J.J. Watt, and he's taken notice of what Jalen Carter is doing in his second season in Philly.

"Jalen is right there on the path to be right there with them," Barwin said.

Carter has been an instrumental part of Philadelphia's defense, which is ranked No. 1 in the league in total defense through Week 13. The unit also ranks third in the league against the pass and seventh against the run.

One of Carter's most dominant performances of the season happened on Sunday in a massive game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Carter had a sack, three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits to go along with eight pressures in the 24-19 win.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters in a press conference this week that Carter is still improving and has been extremely coachable.

"Jalen is still a young player that needs to improve," Fangio said. "He's been very coachable. [He's] playing good football."

Overall, Carter has 34 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble so far this season. The Eagles will face the Carolina Panthers as heavy favorites on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Barwin's Team Dinner with Chris Long

For the second straight year, Barwin and Long will have a "Team Dinner" at Steak 48 in Center City to benefit the Make The World Better and the Chris Long Foundation.

The event, which will be emceed on the red carpet by Gallen, will take place on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and individual tickets can be purchased online.

"It's more than just raising the money," Barwin said. "It's just about, for us, for me, it's about getting together with former teammates, doing something with Chris. I think it's also our young players showing up and seeing what this could look like and should like and try and be an example of how important it is and beneficial it is to connect with the community play in."