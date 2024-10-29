Eagles on latest "Philly Special Christmas" album are "amazing musicians and singers," producer says The War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall has now produced three albums with former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and current team members Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. Janelle Burrell sits down with Charlie live on CBS News Philadelphia to hear more about the creative process and recording the "Philly Special Christmas" albums. The latest, "A Philly Special Christmas Party," has a first single dropping Nov. 1, 2024.