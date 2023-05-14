Congratulations: Eagles' Jalen Hurts earns master's degree at University of Oklahoma
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A congratulation is in order for Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts.
As if leading his team to the Super Bowl wasn't enough, Hurts has been able to earn his master's degree.
Hurts was on hand Friday for the ceremony at the University of Oklahoma.
The quarterback's graduate degree is in human relations.
Hurts is reportedly the highest-paid player in NFL history extending his five-year contract through the 2028 season.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.