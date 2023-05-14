Watch CBS News
Congratulations: Eagles' Jalen Hurts earns master's degree at University of Oklahoma

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A congratulation is in order for Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts.

As if leading his team to the Super Bowl wasn't enough, Hurts has been able to earn his master's degree.

Hurts was on hand Friday for the ceremony at the University of Oklahoma.

The quarterback's graduate degree is in human relations.

Hurts is reportedly the highest-paid player in NFL history extending his five-year contract through the 2028 season.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 8:29 PM

