Congratulations: Eagles' Jalen Hurts earns master's degree at University of Oklahoma

Eagles' Jalen Hurts gets Master's Degree at University of Oklahoma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A congratulation is in order for Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts.

As if leading his team to the Super Bowl wasn't enough, Hurts has been able to earn his master's degree.

𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲



Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master’s degree from OU! 🎓#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c0DVkA8JCh — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 13, 2023

Hurts was on hand Friday for the ceremony at the University of Oklahoma.

The quarterback's graduate degree is in human relations.

Hurts is reportedly the highest-paid player in NFL history extending his five-year contract through the 2028 season.