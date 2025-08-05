Concert brings families together at Ronald McDonald House in West Philadelphia

Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in West Philadelphia got a special treat on Tuesday evening: a summer concert from the Verdi Band of Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The ensemble was founded in 1920 by an Italian immigrant who believed "music is the Gospel of the human heart." More than 100 years later, that message still guides the band, including longtime members like Monsignor John Marine, who's been playing for more than 50 years.

"It's a unique audience here," Marine said. "To think that we're touching people who've come from so far. It's a unique opportunity."

The performance brought smiles and a sense of peace to families who've traveled far while their children receive medical treatment at local hospitals.

Michelle Farwell and her 14-year-old son, Alex, came from Syracuse, New York. After a long day of appointments, they said the concert was a welcome break.

"It's like respite because so many of us are kind of going through being out of our normal routine and dealing with so many different things," Michelle Farwell said.

"And this makes you feel more comfortable," Alex Farwell said. "Coming down, eating dinner with everyone, hanging out."

Alex is a musician himself.

"I know this sounds odd, but I can see the twinkle in (the band's) eyes. ... They love what they're doing, and I can just tell just by watching them play," he said.

Music conductor Ken Laskey said he loves seeing how the music connects with people.

"I like to look out into the audience and see people clapping, people enjoying, smiling, socializing with their family and friends," he said. "Especially when they hear the beginning of a song and say I know that one!"

The one-hour concert included more than 15 songs, ending with a patriotic favorite, "Stars and Stripes Forever."