Watch CBS News
Local News

Community moves to cool jazz on hot summer day at Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 15, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 15, 2023 (AM) 03:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival returned Saturday amid sweltering temperatures. The event drew people from all walks of life to enjoy music, dancing, and crafts.

The mellow sound of jazz filled the air at Saunders Park in West Philadelphia.

"It's summertime. COVID's over, people out and about and I'm out and about," Ronald Hall said.

Thousands of people braved the heat to enjoy the free, family-friendly event.

We spotted some folks sitting under a tent fanning themselves and cold drinks, of course. Piña Coladas were a big hit as others stuck with water.

"As long as you in the shade, you good," Dominique Daniels said. "Don't go in no sun. Too hot."

One guy even brought a camping chair with a built-in canopy for shade.

18pkg-mw-jazz-and-arts-festival-frame-923.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia.

Naomi Friedman, who came with her roommate, says despite the heat, coming here was worth it.

"This has become a tradition," she said. "I was just saying, second year in a row means it's a tradition now."

While New Orleans is considered the cradle of jazz, the genre has deep roots in Philadelphia, where influential artists like Louis Armstrong and Bessie Smith performed on tour.

"It's really embracing jazz culture, which is so fundamentally important to the music scene here in Philadelphia," Gary Ginsberg said.

As the live performances continued, people shopped for items from all over the world.

Like clothes and earrings from West Africa and perfume from Egypt. The kids were more interested in the bubbles and other fun activities.

Wright: What's the best part of the event?

Harriet Carter-Knight: The music

Music that brings the community together, as the crowd moved to the beat of cool jazz on a hot summer day.

Madeleine Wright
Madeleine-Wright-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpeg

Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS3 Eyewitness News. She joined the team in January 2022.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 9:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.