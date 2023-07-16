Community moves to cool jazz on hot summer day at Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival returned Saturday amid sweltering temperatures. The event drew people from all walks of life to enjoy music, dancing, and crafts.

The mellow sound of jazz filled the air at Saunders Park in West Philadelphia.

"It's summertime. COVID's over, people out and about and I'm out and about," Ronald Hall said.

Thousands of people braved the heat to enjoy the free, family-friendly event.

We spotted some folks sitting under a tent fanning themselves and cold drinks, of course. Piña Coladas were a big hit as others stuck with water.

"As long as you in the shade, you good," Dominique Daniels said. "Don't go in no sun. Too hot."

One guy even brought a camping chair with a built-in canopy for shade.

Naomi Friedman, who came with her roommate, says despite the heat, coming here was worth it.

"This has become a tradition," she said. "I was just saying, second year in a row means it's a tradition now."

While New Orleans is considered the cradle of jazz, the genre has deep roots in Philadelphia, where influential artists like Louis Armstrong and Bessie Smith performed on tour.

"It's really embracing jazz culture, which is so fundamentally important to the music scene here in Philadelphia," Gary Ginsberg said.

As the live performances continued, people shopped for items from all over the world.

Like clothes and earrings from West Africa and perfume from Egypt. The kids were more interested in the bubbles and other fun activities.

Wright: What's the best part of the event?

Harriet Carter-Knight: The music

Music that brings the community together, as the crowd moved to the beat of cool jazz on a hot summer day.