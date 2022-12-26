Community leaders show opposition to plans for 76ers arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In Chinatown, community leaders spent part of Christmas Day showing their opposition to plans for a new Center City arena for the 76ers.

The group of Jewish Philadelphians greeted people eating at local Chinese restaurants saying the arena plans endanger a Philadelphia cultural treasure.

At a meeting earlier this month, developers said they have a genuine desire to work with residents.

However, many of those residents said they don't feel like they've had a voice in the plans.