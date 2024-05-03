Community steps in to help reopen New Jersey church after it's food pantry, thrift shop damaged in arson

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) - Restoration trucks have been parked outside Colonial Manor United Methodist Church in West Deptford for days, as crews work around the clock to suck up the soot in air vents, vacuum the pews and rugs, and clean the sanctuary from top to bottom.

"When I first walked in this side of the building two weeks ago it smelled like a chimney," Pastor Walt Mander said.

The sanctuary only suffered smoke damage, but next-door flames tore through the church's original building on April 20.

Brian Cannon, 44, was charged with three counts of arson, police said.

The church's thrift shop on the second floor, built in 1922, took the brunt of the damage.

"All of it's been destroyed between the fire and the heat," Mander said.

Below the thrift shop, the church's food pantry, which helps dozens of families in the community, also suffered damage, and at least $6,000 worth of food has to be thrown away.

"Heartbreak, there's no other word for it. I had no idea what we were going to do," Darlene Boody, who runs the food pantry, said.

But the community has answered the church's prayers. On Wednesday, the Deptford Elks Motorcycle Committee held a fundraiser for Colonial Manor, and other area churches have reached out with donations.

"I have a whole stack of envelopes that need to be processed by a financial person because people are giving," Mander said.

Ever since the pandemic, weekly attendance has dropped at the church. Since the fire, Mander said many people have expressed interest in not only helping rebuild but also returning to the church.

"That way which the community is reaching out to us is something that's really special," Mander said.

"We're ready to rebuild and it's not going to hold us back," Boody said. "We're going to get back on our feet."

A temporary food pantry will reopen beneath the sanctuary in the church's former social hall on June 1.

A worship celebration mass will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 11 a.m.