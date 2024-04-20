Watch CBS News
Man charged with arson after fire found burning inside Colonial Manor United Methodist Church in West Deptford

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was arrested in connection with a fire that broke out at the Colonial Manor United Methodist Church in West Deptford Saturday morning, police said.

Brian Cannon, 44, was charged with three counts of arson and is currently being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility while he awaits a detention hearing, according to police.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, West Deptford police and fire crews responded to the Colonial Manor United Methodist Church for a report of a building fire, officials said. Upon arrival, police said they found a fire blazing inside the church. 

Crews from the Woodbury Fire Department, Westville Fire Department, Mantua Fire Department and Deptford Fire Department also responded to the fire scene and helped extinguish the blaze.

Police said one firefighter was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and later released after they suffered an injury during the response.

There were no other injuries and no damage was reported to nearby residences.  

First published on April 20, 2024 / 8:40 PM EDT

