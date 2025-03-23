Postal workers, supporters rally in Collingswood, New Jersey, protest possible changes to USPS

Letter carriers, community rally to support U.S. Postal Service in New Jersey

More than 100 people gathered outside the Collingswood, New Jersey, post office on Sunday, rallying in support of the U.S. Postal Service amid concerns over potential changes to the agency's structure.

Chanting "U.S. Mail, not for sale," protesters lined Haddon Avenue, carrying signs and urging the public to pay attention to the future of the USPS.

"We're out here just trying to tell the public what's going on with the postal service," said Gary DiGiacomo, president of the South Jersey Letter Carriers Union.

For years, President Trump has criticized the postal service, citing financial losses. Last month, he suggested restructuring the agency, possibly merging it with the U.S. Commerce Department.

"Whether it's a merger or just using some of the very talented people that we have elsewhere, so we don't lose so much," Mr. Trump said in February.

Though details remain unclear, many postal workers fear the uncertainty.

"To wake up not knowing — that I might not have a job, because I'm low on the scale, is pretty nerve-wracking," said Marc Wysocki, a mail carrier at the Marlton Post Office. "I've got a lovely girl here, I got a teacher wife dealing with Department of Education stuff and I get upset."

Gregory Taylor, another mail carrier, attended the rally with his 3-year-old son, Henry, who sat behind the wheel of a miniature USPS truck.

"Taking away the job would just hurt a lot," Taylor said. "We really need it to support him, support my wife."

Bethany Slickmeyer, whose husband, Shaun Erwin, is a letter carrier, said the uncertainty surrounding the agency is unsettling.

"Everything being threatened in front of us is terrifying," she said.

The rally drew not only postal workers and their families but also local residents who rely on them.

"Our mail carrier that I know personally has been so much more than just a deliverer of mail," said Janet Janka, who lives in Collingswood. "They really care about the community, and we need to support them."

Despite the uncertainty, Taylor said the outpouring of community support has made a difference.

"Just feel so great about it," he said. "Everybody's taking care of us, as we take care of everybody else."