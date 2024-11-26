Collegeville Italian Bakery providing Thanksgiving pizzas to working first responders for 10th straight year

It's a local bakery that doesn't just back the blue – they're feeding them.

Collegeville Italian Bakery is feeding working first responders from 20 different local departments this Thanksgiving – after serving 15 last year.

The bakery's "Pizza with a Purpose" program will provide enough pies for all the working staff members at those departments to have a couple slices each, on the house.

"It's just to give back," owner Steve Carcarey said. "The men and women out there are protecting us while we're with our friends, with our family having a good meal."

Last year, staff from 15 different townships arrived at the bakery at staggered times to pick up enough pizza to feed everyone.

"They're working 12-hour shifts, so they're not with their families. So giving them a little breakfast pizza just as a thank you, a little courtesy. Where would we be without them?" Carcarey added.

Each department has a separate pickup time spaced throughout the day 15 minutes apart.