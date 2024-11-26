Watch CBS News
Local News

Collegeville Italian Bakery providing Thanksgiving pizzas to working first responders for 10th straight year

By Howard Monroe

/ CBS Philadelphia

Collegeville Italian Bakery brings back "Pizza with a Purpose" for 10th year
Collegeville Italian Bakery brings back "Pizza with a Purpose" for 10th year 02:04

It's a local bakery that doesn't just back the blue – they're feeding them.

Collegeville Italian Bakery is feeding working first responders from 20 different local departments this Thanksgiving – after serving 15 last year.

The bakery's "Pizza with a Purpose" program will provide enough pies for all the working staff members at those departments to have a couple slices each, on the house.

"It's just to give back," owner Steve Carcarey said. "The men and women out there are protecting us while we're with our friends, with our family having a good meal."

Last year, staff from 15 different townships arrived at the bakery at staggered times to pick up enough pizza to feed everyone.

"They're working 12-hour shifts, so they're not with their families. So giving them a little breakfast pizza just as a thank you, a little courtesy. Where would we be without them?" Carcarey added.

Each department has a separate pickup time spaced throughout the day 15 minutes apart.

Howard Monroe
Howard-Monroe-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Howard Monroe was born and raised in Westfield, N.J. Westfield is a stone's throw from NYC, but he's happy to now call Philly home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.