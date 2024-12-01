Cold snap continues this week in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Meteorological winter began Sunday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and some of the coldest temperatures in the region since last February! We're going to stay on the cold side, with many areas averaging 8-12 degrees below average all week long. The winter solstice, also known as astronomical winter, begins on Dec. 21 at 4:19 a.m. here in Philadelphia.

After a rather clear overnight, expect Monday to start out like Sunday did, with quiet but very cold conditions. Bundle up in the morning — we will wake up to the low and mid-20s with wind chills in the teens. Be sure to make special preparations for any pets with a warm place to stay and fresh water that can't freeze over.

The Arctic blast will stick around through the week ahead as another lobe of even colder air arrives from Canada. Each day will top out in the low 40s or upper 30s. The warmest day of the next week is on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Nights this week will be in the 20s and wind chills each day will be in the 20s.

By next weekend, an even colder air mass arrives, and we dip back to highs in the mid and upper 30s.

This would be the perfect week for snow, but alas the pattern will be mainly dry and sunny with only a chance of snow showers late Wednesday and Thursday morning as a weak system passes overhead.

At this point, we expect little or no accumulation. The one place with feet of snow is near the Great Lakes. The lake effect snow machine is in high gear with snow bands dumping heavy snow on the east and southeast sides of the lakes. If you are traveling that way, be prepared for slow travel and snow-packed roads.

Stay with us here, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes ahead.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 41, low of 25.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold, high of 43, low of 27.

Wednesday: Night flurries, high of 43, low of 26.

Thursday: Breezy day, high of 45, low of 39.

Friday: Sunny and cold, high of 36, low of 28.

Saturday: A few late flakes, high of 37, low of 25.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold, high of 44, low of 28.

