Cold temps remain in Philadelphia region Wednesday, but warmup on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

Jackets are needed in the Philadelphia region Wednesday, but the heavy winter gear can lighten up during the afternoon. Kids may actually get to go outside and play for recess, so possibly some waterproof boots instead of tennis shoes.

NEXT big weather change

Later this week, for the first time since the day before Thanksgiving, temperatures warm back to the 50s ahead of an advancing storm that will bring rain overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday due to heavy rain and ponding that will likely slow down the Friday commute. Expect more than an inch of rain to fall, melting quite a bit of the snow, so we'll need to keep watch of the creeks, streams and rivers with all the added water.

Temperatures will then plummet through the afternoon Friday as winds pick up, leading to a colder but dry start to the weekend.

Chance of a white Christmas?

Temps will moderate a bit as we head into Christmas week, with 40s to near 50 the first few days. Models are not in agreement but a few weak storms may have some impact on Christmas. But the odds of a white Christmas remain fairly low.

That is, with NEW snow. Some of the snow from this past weekend may still be lingering around!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A little better. High 47, low 24.

Thursday: Mild, rain at night. High 52, low 28.

Friday: Morning rain. High 59, low 48.

Saturday: Colder. High 40, low 28.

Sunday: Pleasant. High 50, low 34.

Monday: Colder. High 44, Low 32.

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 44, low 33.

