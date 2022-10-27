Coatesville Senior High School closed following threat

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chester County high school is closed Thursday due to another threat of an active shooting. A spokesperson for the Coatesville Area School District tells CBS3 that a Safe to Say alert indicated an active shooting at the Coatesville Senior High School.

The threat was for 7:10 a.m.

A letter was issued to parents and guardians just after 7 a.m. stating all buses for the 8th and 9th-grade building and the 10th to 12th-grade building were being sent home to ensure the safety of the students.

Local law enforcement agencies were informed and present on campus as buses turned around.

An investigation is underway and updated information will be released accordingly.

Last week, authorities announced the arrest of a 17-year-old who is allegedly responsible for the many threats the district had been receiving.